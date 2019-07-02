Tetragon Financial Group Ltd - Agreement

Tetragon Financial Group Limited Announcement of closing of GreenOak Real Estate merger with Sun Life's real estate and property management firm Bentall Kennedy

TFG Asset Management retains a key strategic investment in the combined firm BentallGreenOak

LONDON, July 2, 2019 -- Tetragon Financial Group Limited today announces the closing of the merger of its GreenOak Real Estate joint venture with Bentall Kennedy, Sun Life Financial Inc.'s leading North American real estate and property management firm. The combined Bentall Kennedy and GreenOak entity is named BentallGreenOak and is part of SLC Management, the institutional alternatives asset management business of Sun Life, providing BentallGreenOak with access to the support and resources of a global asset manager.

BentallGreenOak remains a key strategic investment of TFG Asset Management, Tetragon's diversified alternative asset management business that owns majority and minority private equity stakes in asset management companies. TFG Asset Management is a member of the Board of Directors of BentallGreenOak, participates in investment committees for funds in which TFG Asset Management holds carried interest and expects to invest in new BentallGreenOak funds.

"Tetragon is proud of GreenOak's growth and performance since its launch nearly a decade ago, when we first partnered with its co-founders by providing working capital, co-investment capital and operating infrastructure to the joint venture," said Stephen Prince, Head of TFG Asset Management. "We are looking forward to this next chapter in the business's evolution and believe in BentallGreenOak's commitment to continuing to deliver strong investment performance and innovative investment, asset management and real estate operations strategies."

The combined BentallGreenOak investment platform serves over 750 institutional clients with approximately U.S.$46 billion in assets under management. With head offices in New York, Toronto, London and Tokyo, and real estate investment professionals in 22 offices worldwide, BentallGreenOak has deep local knowledge and a strong, long-standing investment track record across the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia.

About Tetragon:

Tetragon is a closed-ended investment company that invests in a broad range of assets, including bank loans, real estate, equities, credit, convertible bonds, private equity, infrastructure and TFG Asset Management, a diversified alternative asset management business. Where appropriate, through TFG Asset Management, Tetragon seeks to own all, or a portion, of asset management companies with which it invests in order to enhance the returns achieved on its capital. Tetragon's investment objective is to generate distributable income and capital appreciation. It aims to provide stable returns to investors across various credit, equity, interest rate, inflation and real estate cycles. The company is traded on Euronext in Amsterdam N.V. and on the Specialist Fund Segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange. For more information please visit the company's website at www.tetragoninv.com .

Tetragon: Press Inquiries: Yuko Thomas Prosek Partners Investor Relations Andy Merrill and Ryan FitzGibbon ir@tetragoninv.com +1 212 279 3115 Pro-tetragon@prosek.com

This release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This release does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities of Tetragon have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless they are registered under applicable law or exempt from registration. Tetragon does not intend to register any portion of its securities in the United States or to conduct a public offer of securities in the United States. In addition, Tetragon has not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, and investors will not be entitled to the benefits of such Act. Tetragon is registered in the public register of the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets under Section 1:107 of the Financial Markets Supervision Act as a collective investment scheme from a designated country.