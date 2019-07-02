Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2019) - The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) is pleased to announce that its Urban Juve Anti-Aging Serum can now be sold in the European market. A Compliance Certificate has been issued by Biorius, who is acting as Urban Juve's Responsible Person in Europe.





Urban Juve Anti-aging serum may now be sold in the European market



Pursuant to EU regulations, Yield Growth retained Biorius to act as its Responsible Person for Urban Juve, Yield Growth's wholly owned subsidiary that formulates luxury hemp-based skincare products. In order to sell products in the European Union, the Responsible Person must first issue a compliance certificate for each product. After compliance review of each ingredient in the Anti-Aging Serum, including Urban Juve's proprietary hemp root oil, Biorius issued a certificate of compliance, confirming that Urban Juve Anti-Aging Serum can now be sold in the European Market.

"This certificate of compliance is a crucial last step towards distribution in European markets," says Penny Green, CEO of Yield Growth. "We're very much looking forward to introducing high-quality hemp-powered cosmetics to a new consumer base in the European Union."

As previously announced, Yield Growth has already signed a letter of intent with Melorganics Hellas, who will act as the exclusive retail distributor and non-exclusive e-commerce distributor for Urban Juve products in Greece and Cyprus. And as proposed legislation across the European Union continues to bring cannabis closer to the mainstream, high-end cannabis products are gaining in popularity. With a total population over 508 million, the EU represents massive market potential for Urban Juve products. Urban Juve is seeking to obtain compliance certificates for sale in the EU of all 11 of its products currently in the market. Sales of Urban Juve products in Europe are expected to commence in the fall.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. develops, manufactures and distributes cannabis and hemp infused luxury product brands Urban Juve and Wright & Well and has a catalogue of over 200 wellness and beauty products in development. It intends to disrupt the international wellness market, which is a $4.2 Trillion Global Economy, according to the Global Wellness Institute, by connecting ancient healing with modern science and technology. Its management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers, Best Buy, Aritzia, Coca-Cola and Pepsi Corporation. Yield Growth serves mainstream luxury consumers who seek sophisticated wellness products. Its flagship consumer brand, Urban Juve, has proprietary, patent-pending hemp root oil extraction technology and formulas. Yield Growth is building sophisticated international distribution channels and has multiple revenue streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

