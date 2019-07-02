Regulatory News:

On July 1st 2019, Arkema (Paris:AKE) completed the acquisition of ArrMaz, a global leader in specialty surfactants for crop nutrition, mining and infrastructure markets. The acquisition of this profitable, resilient and low capital intensive business, which has an accretive impact from the first year, is another milestone in Arkema's growth journey towards specialties that contributes to further reinforcing the Group's profile.

ArrMaz offers tailored and sustainable solutions for the specific and ever-changing needs of its customers in the crop nutrition, mining and infrastructure markets. Present in North America, South America, Asia and in the fast-growing countries of the Middle East and Africa, ArrMaz achieves around US$290 million of sales.

With this very complementary acquisition in terms of regional exposure, as well as commercial and technological capabilities, Arkema will accelerate its growth in specialty surfactants, in particular thanks to developments in new markets such as additives for nutrients, lithium extraction and oil gas process aids.

"We are very pleased to welcome the ArrMaz teams. Their recognized formulation expertise, excellent reputation with customers and leadership positions in several niche markets are all assets that will contribute to accelerate the development of specialty surfactants within the Group." stated Thierry Le Hénaff, Chairman and CEO of Arkema

A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans high-performance materials, industrial specialties and coating solutions. Our globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve. Reporting annual sales of €8.8 billion in 2018, we employ approximately 20,000 people worldwide and operate in close to 55 countries. We are committed to active engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in North America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based products, new energies, water management, electronic solutions, lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. www.arkema.com

