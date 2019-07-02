Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Investor Briefing 2019 02-Jul-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 2 July 2019 Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Investor Briefing 2019 DMGT will be hosting a briefing for investors today, Tuesday 2 July. The event will focus on DMGT's Insurance Risk business, RMS, including presentations from several members of the management team. The presentations will demonstrate the strength of the RMS catastrophe risk modelling business, where technological innovation continues to underpin its market leading position. RMS will also set out its plans to enter the large and high growth Insurance Risk Analytics market, where the recently launched new software platform, Risk Intelligence, will be an important enabler in the delivery of its new products and services. RMS will continue to take a disciplined approach to investing in the significant growth opportunities that have been identified and in delivering products to the prioritised market segments quickly and efficiently. Given the attractive market dynamics and strength of the business's customer proposition, the Board of DMGT remains confident that, with the new management team in place, RMS is well placed to create significant long-term value for shareholders. RMS is expected to continue to deliver modest revenue growth over the next two to three years before gradually accelerating as the new products and services gain traction. Profitability is expected to improve as the current investment programme peaks and revenue growth accelerates. Today's event will be webcast live, at 2.00pm UK time, 9.00am East Coast time, on DMGT's website, www.dmgt.com/IB19 [1]. There will be no new material disclosures. For further information For analyst and institutional enquiries: Adam Webster, Head of Investor Relations +44 20 3615 2903 For media enquiries: Doug Campbell / Paul Durman, Teneo +44 20 7260 2700 About DMGT DMGT manages a portfolio of companies that provide businesses and consumers with compelling information, analysis, insight, events, news and entertainment. The Group takes a long-term approach to investment and has market-leading positions in consumer media, insurance risk, property information, education technology, energy information and events & exhibitions. In total, DMGT generates revenues of around GBP1.4bn. ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: DMGT LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 Sequence No.: 11953 EQS News ID: 834241 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cbb4e4184b15685de3a672634e769518&application_id=834241&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

