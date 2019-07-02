

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are likely to open higher on Tuesday after a thaw in U.S.-China trade relations helped lift Wall Street's benchmark to a record high overnight.



U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that trade talks with China, which had stalled in May, have 'already begun' but any deal would need to be somewhat tilted in Washington's favor.



On the flip side, the trade optimism is slowly fading as the U.S. proposed tariffs on another $4 billion of EU goods, pending the outcome of a World Trade Organization case over the EU's subsidies of the airplane manufacturer Airbus SE.



Asian markets are fluctuating as weak global manufacturing data reinforced worries about slowing world growth. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose more than 1 percent despite protesters storming and vandalizing the legislative building in the city.



Gold prices rose after logging their biggest single-day percentage decline since November 2016 on Monday while oil prices slipped on demand worries.



Construction Purchasing Managers' survey data and house price figures from the U.K. are due later in the day, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany retail sales for May. Economists forecast sales to rise 0.5 percent on month, following a 2 percent drop in April.



U.S. stocks rose overnight after President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to restart stalled trade negotiations.



The S&P 500 gained 0.8 percent to finish at a fresh record high, while the Dow rose 0.4 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1.1 percent.



European markets gained ground on Monday as a temporary U.S.-China trade war truce outweighed some weak economic data from China and the euro zone.



The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 0.8 percent. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rallied around 1 percent, while France's CAC 40 index added half a percent.



