RAMIRENT PLC: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act of change in holdings in Ramirent Plc's shares

Ramirent Plc Stock Exchange Release July 2, 2019 at 9:45 EEST

Ramirent Plc (Business ID 0977135-4) has on July 1, 2019 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act from Nordstjernan AB (Business ID 556000-1421) according to which the holding of the company in Ramirent Plc has fallen below the threshold of 20 per cent.

According to the disclosure, Nordstjernan AB held altogether 21,863,716 Ramirent Plc's shares on July 1, 2019, which represents 19.09 per cent of Ramirent Plc's shares and votes. The Nordstjernan AB holding in Ramirent Plc has declined due to the increase of 5,848,341 shares via a directed share issue announced by the company on July 1, 2019. Consequently, Nordstjernan AB's ownership share has reduced from 20.11 per cent to 19.09 percent. Nordstjernan AB's holding in Ramirent Plc amounted to 24.97 per cent according to their previous flagging notification received on August 18, 2016.

Ramirent Plc has a total of 114,545,669 shares. The company has only one class of shares and each share entitles to one vote.

For further information, please contact:

Jukka Havia, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, Ramirent Plc, tel. +358 50 355 3757.

