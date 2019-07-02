Esperite N.V.: ESPERITE (N.V) WITH CRYOSAVE ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF TWO CORD BLOOD STEM CELLS SAMPLES FOR TREATMENTS AND THEREFORE CONFIRMS THE IMPORTANCE OF STEM CELLS IN THE FIELD OF REGENERATIVE MEDICINE.

ESPERITE (N.V) WITH CRYOSAVE ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF TWO CORD BLOOD STEM CELLS SAMPLES FOR TREATMENTS AND THEREFORE CONFIRMS THE IMPORTANCE OF STEM CELLS IN THE FIELD OF REGENERATIVE MEDICINE.



Amsterdam, The Netherlands - 2nd July 2019

Two families wishing to improve the quality of life for their children, have requested the release of their cord blood stem cells units, safely stored with CryoSave, the family Stem Cells Bank fully authorized for autologous and allogenic transplantations by the National Swiss Agency and accredited as a licensed Organ and Tissue Establishment.

Our long-established professionalism and expertise recognized by the medical community, leads us to collaborate with a large number of hospitals such as Duke University Hospital, nationally ranked among the best hospitals.

In fact, we have proven track record of cord blood unit release and successful therapy of life threatening conditions.

The release of the two samples were stored under CryoSave's supervision in PBKM's facilities, our recent subcontractor for long term storage, whose European laboratory is in Warsaw. We are completely satisfied with this collaborative working eliciting goals and values, which is key to quality care for our clients.

Indeed, we are the entry point for all our customers and the storage of your baby's stem cells is under our supervision and control.

Nowadays, increasing number of families throughout the world are choosing to store stem cells from the umbilical cord blood and umbilical cord tissue of their newborn children.

Banking cord blood is a way of preserving potentially life-saving cells and makes them available for future therapy to regenerate biological functionalities.

CryoSave believes that the Cord Blood and Cord Tissue should be saved, either in a family bank or made available for public use or research. Thanks to thoughtful parents and CryoSave's high quality cryopreservation, numerous Stem Cells samples have been used to treat patients with Aplastic Anaemia, Congenital immunodeficiency, Cerebral Palsy, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia, Medulloblastoma.

Our Scientific and Medical Board continuously contribute to the improvement of our protocols and processes and will help your family if your umbilical cord stem cell sample is required for treatment.

About CRYOSAVE & ESPERITE

ESPERITE group, listed at Euronext Amsterdam and Paris, is a leading international company in regenerative and precision medicine founded in 2000.

