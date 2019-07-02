=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- No Keyword St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands - Atrium European Real Estate Limited Notice of Half Year 2019 Results 2 July 2019. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS), a leading owner, manager and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central and Eastern Europe, will announce its results for the half year ended 30 June 2019, on Wednesday, 31 July 2019. There will be a call for analysts on the day of the results at 0830 UK / 0930 CET. Please contact scatrium@fticonsulting.com for the dial-in details. For further information: FTI Consulting, London Richard Sunderland/ Claire Turvey/ Ellie Sweeney/ Andrew Davis scatrium@fticonsulting.com +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Further inquiry note: FTI Consulting, London Richard Sunderland/ Claire Turvey/ Ellie Sweeney/ Andrew Davis scatrium@fticonsulting.com +44 (0)20 3727 1000 end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

