Silobreaker Sign Their First Distribution Partner - One Distribution, to Support Growth Plans for the Channel in UK and Ireland

LONDON, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One Distribution Ltd, a leading technology distributer today announced they have signed a distribution agreement with Silobreaker Ltd.

Silobreaker is a technology company that specialises in analysing and contextualising unstructured data from both the open and deep and dark web. The company combines external data with proprietary technology to provide products that support the human analysis and workflow required to detect, predict and respond to threats, risks, incidents and opportunities.

Silobreaker's focus on making sense of unstructured data offers an open API interface allowing it to work with most leading Threat Intelligence Platforms (TIPs) and Security Information and Events Management (SIEM) technologies as well as additional insights and context to the technical and structured threat data found in traditional TIPs. Silobreaker's impressive client base includes leading health organisations, the financial sector, military, government and other corporate organisations, making it easy for them to monitor and analyse threat actors, attack types, vulnerabilities, instabilities, geopolitical developments, or any other topic, interest or event.

One Distribution who launched in April 2018, has quickly gained a reputation for bringing highly disruptive cybersecurity and cloud technologies to market, and Silobreaker is a great fit to strengthen and complement their solutions portfolio.

The team at One Distribution have experienced first-hand the broad use of "Threat Intelligence" and how it can sometimes be confusing, and still result in huge volumes of collected Threat Data with limited resource at hand to do the necessary deeper investigation. Silobreaker is not a TIP, it is a complementary technology that provides the required and often missing context in a TIP or SIEM system, and it's only by building that interconnected ecosystem of security and intelligence solutions that an organisation can take their current security posture from 'good' to 'great'!

"Having launched the partner programme last year, we feel this is a great time for Silobreaker to form a partnership with the experienced team at One Distribution and kick-off our channel business strategy for growth in the UK and Ireland," said Kristofer Mansson, CEO of Silobreaker. "I am confident that we can establish the right channel partnerships to further extend the message for Silobreaker's portfolio of powerful tools and visualisations that cut through noise and analyse data from hundreds of thousands of open sources."

"We were instantly impressed and won over not only by the unique proposition and opportunity that Silobreaker brings to the market, but also from the energy of the Silobreaker team," comments Frank Richmond, Managing Director at One Distribution. "Silobreaker are a young, dynamic and agile company on the verge of achieving something very special in the Intelligence market and the team and I are very excited to engage the right partners to support them on that journey."

About One Distribution

Empowered Cyber Solutions for Business

One distribution is the leading name in technology distribution, combining over 20 years success and experience within the competitive, fast paced, high growth tech space. Providing unrivalled expertise and agility to the cybersecurity marketplace, driving growth and expanding markets for our technology partners within the UK and Ireland. To learn more about One Distribution, visit www.onedistribution.co.uk or follow us on Twitter @1distribution

About Silobreaker

Silobreaker helps business, security and intelligence professionals make sense of the overwhelming amount of unstructured data on the web. By providing powerful tools and visualisations that cut through noise and analyse data from hundreds of thousands of open sources, Silobreaker makes it easy for users to monitor and research companies and industries, threats, compromises, actors, instabilities, geopolitical developments or any other topic, incident or event. For more information: www.silobreaker.com

One Distribution contact:

Jessica Hayward

Marketing

m. +44-07862-241164

e. Jessica.hayward@cyberbusinessgrowth.com