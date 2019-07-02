

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Varian (VAR) said it will purchase a portfolio of drug-loadable microsphere (Oncozene/Embozene Tandem) and bland embolic (Embozene) bead products from Boston Scientific for a purchase price of $90 million. Varian will benefit from the regulatory clearances in more than 35 countries for the acquired assets.



'This acquisition will strengthen our growing position in the high-value interventional oncology segment and is consistent with our long-term strategy to become a global leader in multidisciplinary, integrated cancer solutions,' said Dow Wilson, CEO of Varian.



The deal is subject to approval of the U.S. FTC and the closing of the proposed acquisition of BTG plc by Boston Scientific Corp.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX