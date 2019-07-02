'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors 02-Jul-2019 / 08:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement[i] on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors Date of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors which adopted the relevant resolution: 28 June 2019. According to the Charter, the number of the members of the Board of Directors is 9 persons. Eight members of the Board of Directors participated in voting on all items. This meeting is competent to adopt resolutions. Content of the resolution adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors: Item 1 Election of the chairperson of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. Regarding Item 1 of the agenda the Board of Directors resolved: "1.1. To elect Erokhin Vladimir Petrovich the chairperson of the Board of Directors. 1.2. To set remuneration for the chairperson of the Board of Directors for the period when he acted as the chairperson in accordance with Appendix 1." Item 2 Election of the deputy chairperson of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. Regarding Item 2 of the agenda the Board of Directors resolved: "To elect Matveev Nikolai Ivanovich the deputy chairperson of the Board of Directors." Item 3 Election of the members to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. Regarding Item 3 of the agenda the Board of Directors resolved: "To elect the following members of the Board of Directors to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors: Dinichenko Ivan Kalistratovich; Egorov Valery Nikolaevich; Mukhamadeev Georgy Rashitovich. In accordance with the criteria of independence established by the Listing Rules of PJSC "Moscow Exchange", independent members of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC are V.N.Egorov and G.R.Mukhamadeev." Item 4 Determination of the consideration for the auditor's service payment. Regarding Item 4 of the agenda the Board of Directors resolved: "To authorize V.L.Bogdanov, Director General of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC, to conclude an audit agreement for 2019 results with LLC "Crowe Expertiza" with the consideration based on the tariffs as agreed upon with LLC "Crowe Expertiza"." Item 5 Approval of the internal documents of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. Regarding Item 5 of the agenda the Board of Directors resolved: "5.1. To approve the Regulations on disclosure of the insider information of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC (Appendix 2). 5.2. To approve the Conditions for transactions with financial instruments of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC (Appendix 3)." Item 6 On termination of participation of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC in other organizations. Regarding Item 6 of the agenda the Board of Directors resolved: "To terminate the participation of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC in Limited Liability Company "Insurance Company "Surgutneftegas" (OGRN 1028600581811)." Date and number of the minutes of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors which adopted the relevant resolution: 01 July 2019, Minutes No. 1. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [i] This Statement is a disclosure of the insider information. ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 12008 EQS News ID: 834425 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2019 02:46 ET (06:46 GMT)