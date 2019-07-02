

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Irish low-cost airline Ryanair Holdings (RYA.L) reported that its traffic in the month of June 2019 increased 13 percent to 14.2 million passengers from last year's 12.6 million passengers.



Ryanair alone recorded 13.6 million customers, up 8 percent from last year. Lauda carried 0.6 million passengers in the month.



Total load factor was 97 percent.



Ryanair said it operated almost 78,000 scheduled flights in June.



For the rolling annual period, Ryanair reported passenger traffic of 146.5 million, an increase of 10 percent over prior year. Load factor was 96 percent for the period.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX