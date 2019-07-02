Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on what automation means for healthcare market research providers. This article highlights the key types of automation that healthcare market research providers should be watching out for in 2019.

With the accelerated rise of technologies and healthcare market advancements, manual processes of data analysis prove to be extremely tedious for market researchers. This is where the real power of automation comes into play. However, there are several pros and cons of applying automation in healthcare market research. But, today's fast-paced world demands healthcare market research providers to leverage automation solutions to enhance the efficiency of processes. By leveraging automation solutions, healthcare companies can lower human error and make healthcare procedures more efficient.

Factors to consider for healthcare market research

Sampling

Collecting data from multiple respondents within a short span of time is quite challenging for healthcare market research providers. Moreover, the rising demand for healthcare services have made physicians busier than ever before. This has further increased difficulties for healthcare market research providers to gather high-quality data from physicians. However, automation now allows healthcare market research providers to gather quality data within short time periods and optimize for speed and response quality.

Survey data

Traditional methods of data collection and analysis consume an enormous amount of time and human resources. New survey data technology applications have made this process easier. Leveraging survey technology increases accuracy in data and enhances healthcare market research providers' proficiency in data analysis.

Tracking study

Automation can help market research providers in undertaking repetitive tasks. The introduction of automation in the healthcare market research can transform the process of tracking surveys, collecting responses, and providing visual comparisons of multiple waves. Thereby, market research providers can now focus on analyzing KPIs and make smart decisions with the generated data.

