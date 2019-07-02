

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - KFC joined with snacks brand Cheetos to introduce a crunchy Cheetos sandwich.



The fried chicken restaurant chain started to offer the sandwich at restaurants nationwide on July 1. The sandwich costs $4.79, and the limited period offer will be for four weeks.



The new orange sandwich combines KFC's extra crispy chicken filet, mayonnaise and a layer of crunchy Cheetos with a special Cheetos sauce on a toasted bun. Cheetos are cheese-flavored puffed cornmeal snacks made by Frito-Lay, owned by PepsiCo.



As part of the launch, KFC also introduced the Cheetos Lovers Box meal, which includes the Cheetos Sandwich, Popcorn Nuggets drizzled in Cheetos sauce, mac and cheese, wedges and a medium drink.



The company said in its website, 'Only the finger lickin' cheesiness of Cheetos could rival our finger lickin' good chicken, so KFC and Cheetos joined flavor forces to make this deliciously crispy, crunchy, cheesy sandwich. But it's only available for a limited time, so get to a KFC and enjoy those orange fingers while you can!'



KFC noted that at home, people have been creating their own versions of a Cheetos sandwich for many years. Now, the company's fried chicken experts are launching Cheetos Sandwich, giving fans the cheesy, crispy crunch that they'll love.



KFC has started airing commercials with Cheetos' mascot Chester Cheetah as KFC's founder Harland Sanders. Chester is the first brand icon and spokescheetah to portray KFC's founder.



