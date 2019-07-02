sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,338 Euro		+0,014
+0,19 %
WKN: A2DW8Z ISIN: LU1673108939 Ticker-Symbol: AT1 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
GEX
1-Jahres-Chart
AROUNDTOWN SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AROUNDTOWN SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,323
7,326
11:24
7,322
7,328
11:24
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AROUNDTOWN SA
AROUNDTOWN SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AROUNDTOWN SA7,338+0,19 %
FN Beta