Scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology in the U.S. used x-ray imaging to observe cracks forming in a solid state lithium battery, a discovery they say changes the understanding of performance of solid state batteries and which could lead to more durable systems.The potential for solid state batteries to provide a safer and smaller alternative to today's lithium-ion technologies is well known and research groups worldwide are working to overcome issues that hold the technology back from commercial adoption. A discovery made by scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology could ...

