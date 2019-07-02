

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - Aareal Bank Group (AAALF.PK) has finalized the integration of Düsseldorfer Hypothekenbank AG with the transfer of banking operations and the related loan and securities portfolios of the subsidiary by way of a split-off. Düsseldorfer Hypothekenbank has changed its name to DHB Verwaltungs-AG.



Aareal Bank closed the acquisition of Düsseldorfer Hypothekenbank AG on 31 December 2018. DHB had undergone an orderly run-down process since 2015 under its previous owner. It no longer actively originates new property finance business on the market.



