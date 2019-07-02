EXCHANGE NOTICE 2019 2 JULY 2019 SHARES Correction of ICB industry classification of Viafin Service Oyj Due to a classification error Viafin Service Oyj will be returned as from July 3, 2019 to its original industry classification. Please see details below. ICB industry code: 2000 Industrials Super sector: 2700 Industrial Goods & Services Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services ********************** TIEDOTE 2.7.2019 OSAKKEET Korjaus Viafin Service Oyj:n ICB-toimialaluokitukseen Toimialaluokituksessa tapahtuneen virheen johdosta Viafin Service Oyj:n ICB-toimialaluokitus palautetaan 3.7.2019 alkuperäiseen luokkaansa: Toimiala: 2000 Teollisuustuotteet ja -palvelut Ylätoimialaluokka: 2700 Teollisuushyödykkeet ja -palvelut Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services