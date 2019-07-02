Fosun Acquires Majority Interest in TENAX Capital Limited

LONDON, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fosun International Limited (SEHK stock code: 00656) ("Fosun International"), one of the world's leading family-focused multinational companies, announced today the acquisition of a majority shareholder interest in TENAX CAPITAL Limited ("TENAX"), a boutique asset management company headquartered in London.

Founded in 2004, TENAX is a regulated Alternative Investment Fund Manager ("AIFM") with 15 years pan-European investment capabilities, specializing in actively managed strategies ranging from long and long/short financial equities, SME Private Debt and Insurance Linked Securities (ILS). TENAX mainly serves European institutional investors with approximately €1 billion Assets Under Management. TENAX has successfully created investment solutions that are particularly attractive to insurance companies, banks and their respective customers.

This acquisition is part of Fosun's strategy to grow its global asset management business under its Wealth Ecosystem. Upon completion, TENAX will become one of Fosun's most important European asset management platforms, providing European and global investors new and innovative investment solutions and access to China's fast-growing financial markets.

Mr. Jun Li, CEO of Fosun Asset Management, Co-President of Fosun Insurance Group, said, "We welcome the experienced and talented TENAX team joining Fosun today. The capable investment team, regulated business licenses and distribution channel of TENAX complement Fosun's global asset management business. We believe, along with our other asset management companies, TENAX will provide even better investment solutions to Fosun's insurance subsidiaries, portfolio companies, business partners and third-party investors."

Massimo Figna, Founder and CEO of TENAX stated, "I am very proud that TENAX will be part of a reputable and fast global multinational growing company. TENAX's success, built on its result driven culture and innovative investment solutions, will grow from strength to strength being part of Fosun's ecosystems, generating significant synergies. This partnership will allow TENAX to fulfill its goal to offer its investment solutions at a global scale."

Completion of the transaction is pending regulatory approval and is expected to close in 2H2019.

About Fosun

Fosun was founded in 1992. Fosun International Limited is a family-focused multinational company that has been listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (00656.HK) since 2007, with total assets over RMB638.8 billion (c.US$93.1 billion) as of 31 December 2018. With its roots in Mainland China, and through technology and innovation, Fosun's mission is to create customer-to-maker (C2M) ecosystems in health, happiness and wealth, providing high-quality products and services for families around the world. Fosun International ranks No.416 on the 2018 Forbes Global 2000 List.

About TENAX

Tenax Capital was founded in 2004, with the successful launch of the Equity Financial Strategy. The firm initiated its second strategy in 2012 with the Tenax Credit Opportunities Fund, followed in 2015 by the Tenax Italian Credit Fund/ICF1 and then in 2018 the Tenax PMI, which were all established to invest in and provide credit to non-financial European borrowers. In 2017, Tenax Capital launched the third investment strategy, the Tenax Insurance Linked Securities (ILS) Fund, which aimed at investing into catastrophe risk related securities. All strategies are supported by robust investment process and comprehensive risk management structures that have been examined and validated by numerous third-party institutional investors. In addition to the firm's existing strategies, Tenax Capital has also a strong network of relationships within the global insurance industry, periodically bringing together chief investment officers in its CIO Forum to discuss and develop key strategic and sectorial themes in a unique industry alliance.