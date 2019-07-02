PowerObjects expands presence in Nordic market with new Copenhagen office

Recent additions to the PowerObjects team in Denmark strengthen its European base of operations

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company is pleased to announce that Mikkel Kinnerup, Regional Sales Director, and Kristoffer Vad, Regional Solution Director, will be leading its new Denmark-based team. One of the largest Microsoft Dynamics partners worldwide, PowerObjects is investing significantly in the Nordics, with plans to offer technology solutions based on Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Business Applications throughout Denmark, Norway, and Sweden.

"Adding the Copenhagen office is a logical next step in PowerObjects' strategic objective to be the #1 provider of Microsoft Business Applications in Europe," says Mikkel Kinnerup. "We have a strong reputation in the U.K. for delivering CRM and ERP solutions across several industries and we're well-positioned now to extend our reach into the Nordics, where no other Microsoft partner has the global reach and breadth of capabilities that PowerObjects and HCL offer."

The strategic decision by PowerObjects to strengthen its presence in the Nordics was solidified by capturing one of the of the most experienced Dynamics 365 sales teams in the region. Mikkel Kinnerup and Kristoffer Vad bring a combined 20+ years of experience with Microsoft Business Applications. Together, they will usher a world-class Dynamics organization into the region.

"Certainly, PowerObjects offers second-to-none Dynamics 365 expertise and experience," Kristoffer Vad explains. "But what truly differentiates our technology offering is our ability to deliver solutions that leverage HCL's IP, infrastructure, cloud solution capabilities, and commitment to being on the forefront of emerging technology. Together with HCL, PowerObjects is poised to digitally transform organizations all across northern Europe."

This announcement ensures that the company begins the second half of 2019 with the same momentum it built in in the first half of the year. In recent weeks, PowerObjects was named 2019 Microsoft Financial Services Global Partner of the Year, 2019 Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Customer Service Global Partner of the Year, and 2019 Microsoft PowerApps U.S. Partner of the Year. In addition, Forrester just announced its inclusion of HCL and PowerObjects in its Leader category when rating Dynamics 365 global service providers.

About PowerObjects

PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company is a leader in delivering Microsoft Business Applications solutions and the Dynamics 365 workloads through unparalleled offerings of service, support, education, and add-ons. Named the 2019 Microsoft Financial Services Partner of the Year and the 2019 Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Customer Service Partner of the Year, PowerObjects' mission is to be the number one Microsoft Business Applications Provider in the world by delivering solutions that help organizations increase productivity, streamline business processes, and build better relationships.

