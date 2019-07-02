sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

45,19 Euro		-0,92
-2,00 %
WKN: 854607 ISIN: JP3814000000 Ticker-Symbol: FJI 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,25
45,75
10:17
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION45,19-2,00 %
FN Beta