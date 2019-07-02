New facility brings rapid, reliable delivery of cell culture media to European customers

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., a global leader in the innovation, development, and manufacture of cell culture media, announced plans to open a third manufacturing facility located in Tilburg, Netherlands. The company currently has sites in the United States and Japan. Fujifilm's investment in this project demonstrates its commitment to accelerate development in bioproduction and, cell and gene therapy markets.

The facility will occupy a 250,000 square foot building within FUJIFILM Manufacturing Europe B.V., one of the largest Fujifilm production centers outside of Japan. The space will support cGMP manufacturing of animal component-free, dry powder media, liquid media, and downstream bioprocessing liquids, thereby adding additional production capacity for FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific of 320,000 Kg/year for dry powder, and 470,000 L/year for liquids. Water for Injection (WFI) will also be manufactured on the premises.

"The biopharmaceutical market is growing at a high rate, and cell therapies are moving into clinical trials and commercialization at fast pace. The company's current capacity is >1,000,000 Kg/year of dry powder, but it is imperative that we exceed production requirements of customers worldwide, as well as meet our European customer demand for regional support," said Yutaka Yamaguchi, CEO, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific. "Building a third, world-class cGMP manufacturing facility to serve as a European hub will enable us to better provide customers with rapid, reliable supply of products."

Work on the new manufacturing site has begun and it is expected to be commissioned in the second half of 2021.

