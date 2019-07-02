sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,20 Euro		-0,043
-1,33 %
WKN: 851908 ISIN: NO0005052605 Ticker-Symbol: NOH1 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,194
3,201
13:04
3,194
3,201
13:04
02.07.2019 | 10:05
(11 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Norsk Hydro: Sale of shares to employees

With the reference to the stock exchange announcement as of June 14, 2019, there has been a correction to the number of employees participating in the share purchase program offered to all Norsk Hydro employees in Norway.

Four more employees were allocated 361 shares at NOK 34.57 per share on July 2, 2019, in addition to 3 587 employees announced earlier. Reflecting the correction, 89 percent of the employees entitled to the offer have enrolled and received a total of 1 296 351 shares.

Following the latest transaction, Norsk Hydro ASA now holds 21 349 486 own shares with 2 047 648 790 shares outstanding.

Investor contact
Contact Olena Lepikhina
Cellular +47 96853035
E-mail Olena.Lepikhina@hydro.com

Press contact
Contact Erik Brynhildsbakken
Cellular +47 41751271
E-mail Erik.Brynhildsbakken@hydro.com

This infor?mation is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)

FN Beta