A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest merchandising analytics engagement for a leading retail chain.During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig adopted a comprehensive approach to help the client track and analyze factors affecting brand visibility.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190702005215/en/

Merchandising Analytics Engagement for a Retail Major (Graphic: Business Wire)

Like the other industries, the retail sector is on the cusp of a major industrial revolution that is driven by the use of advanced analytics methodologies. With factors such as speed, agility, and customer satisfaction turning out to be key differentiators, retailers have started focusing on user merchandising analytics to gain a competitive advantage.

The Business Problem:The intensifying competition within the retail segment made it difficult for the client to improve market share and brand visibility across various segments. This is when they decided to leverage Quantzig's merchandising analytics solutions to improve both in-store and online visibility to drive revenue. They also wanted to increase sales across their retail outlets by getting the right products to the best-fit retail outlets at the right time.

Merchandising analytics undoubtedly plays a huge role in the success of retail businesses, which is why leading businesses are now focusing on merchandising analytics to improve their performance. Get in touch for more in-depth insights.

"Retail businesses today are challenged on many levels by the rising customer expectations and growing business requirements," says a merchandising analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution OfferedBy thoroughly analyzing the client's issues and business goals we helped them generate brand audit reports in real-time which further helped them gauge brand visibility across regions. Our omnichannel merchandising analytics solutions also helped them improve customer satisfaction through store-front optimization.

This success story is a classic example of how merchandising analytics can help retailers to improve brand visibility and drive sales. Request a free proposal to know more about our advanced analytics solutions.

Quantzig's merchandising analytics solutions helped the client to:

Achieve a 3X improvement in the analysis of customer attributes

Better understand customer journeys

Request a free demo to learnmore about our merchandising analytics solutions.

Quantzig's merchandising analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Identifying and categorizing outlets based on their performance

Generating real-time reports based on global sales performance

Merchandising analytics can help you optimize store layouts to increase footfall and meet customer needs. Request for more information.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190702005215/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us