Shares of Nautilus Marine Services Plc Now Trading at J P Jenkins Ltd

LONDON, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

J P Jenkins Ltd is pleased to announce that shares of Nautilus Marine Services PLC (NAUT), the Group focused on making strategic investments in service providers, technologies, and assets to offer integrated and innovative solutions for multiple offshore service industries, have been admitted onto its share dealing platform.

J P Jenkins is the oldest established trading platform in UK for unlisted or unquoted companies which enables shareholders and prospective investors to trade their shares on a matched bargain basis.?

Should shareholders wish to trade their shares they can do so through their stockbroker. The indicative price and transaction history are available on J P Jenkins's website (http://www.jpjenkins.com ). For more information please call +44(0)20-7469-0937.

Veronika Oswald, Director of J P Jenkins said: "We are delighted that Nautilus Marine Services Plc have chosen us to trade their shares and we are excited about growing our diverse community."

For further information, please contact: J P Jenkins Ltd., Veronika Oswald, Director, +44(0)20-7469-0937


