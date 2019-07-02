

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Tuesday, IHS Markit is slated to issue UK construction PMI data. Economists forecast the index to improve to 49.2 in June from 48.6 in May.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While the pound fell against the yen and the greenback, it was steady against the euro and the franc.



The pound was worth 136.65 against the yen, 1.2465 against the franc, 0.8942 against the euro and 1.2626 against the greenback as of 4:25 am ET.



