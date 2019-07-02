Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc (JPXU LN) Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jul-2019 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Jul-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 120.3677 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 383864 CODE: JPXU LN ISIN: LU1646359882 ISIN: LU1646359882 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXU LN Sequence No.: 12065 EQS News ID: 834623 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2019 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)