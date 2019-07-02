New shares in Conferize A/S will be admitted to trading on First North Copenhagen as per 4 July 2019. The new shares are issued due to a rights issue. ISIN: DK0060816148 -------------------------------------------------- Name: Conferize -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 12,777,215 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 25,554,430 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 38,331,645 shares -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 138515 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: CONFRZ -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Baker Tilly Corporate Finance on +45 3073 0667. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=730497