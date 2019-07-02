Global Company Increases Their Adoption of MiX Telematics' Solutions

BOCA RATON, Florida, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT) (JSE: MIX), a global leader of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, announced that the Bangladesh-based subsidiary of a giant in the construction sector will also be subscribing to MiX Telematics' premium fleet solution.

The deployment of the solution into more than 150 moveable assets in Bangladesh follows on from successes in multiple other countries with this global key account, whose subscriber base with MiX now totals over 6,000 vehicles.

The company produces clinker and cement of premium quality, meeting the growing demand generated by massive infrastructure development programs in Bangladesh. Since its inception in 1997, the organization has been providing affordable and durable building materials and solutions for the betterment of the economy, society and environment.

The investment underpins the company's unwavering commitment towards continuous improvement in driver safety and efficient fleet management. MiX Telematics' broad product portfolio, rare global footprint and ability to manage large global accounts enables multi-nationals to benefit from a range of safety, efficiency and compliance improvements regardless of their physical location.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to 750,000 subscribers in over 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide.

