

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks edged lower on Tuesday amid fresh trade tensions after the U.S. Trade Representative's office released a US$4 billion list of additional products that could be hit with tariffs in an ongoing dispute with the European Union over its subsidies on civil aircraft.



Investors were also digesting comments from U.S. President Donald Trump that any trade deal with China would need to be somewhat tilted in favor of the United States.



The benchmark DAX was down 14 points or 0.11 percent at 12,507 in opening deals after rallying around 1 percent on Monday.



Banks paced the decliners, with Commerzbank losing 2.2 percent and Deutsche Bank declining 1.5 percent.



Automakers were also moving lower on tariff worries.



In economic releases, Germany's retail sales grew at a slower rate in May, data from Destatis showed today.



Retail sales climbed 4.0 percent year-on-year in May, after a 4.6 percent increase in April. Economists had forecast a 2.7 percent rise.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX