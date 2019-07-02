

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Tuesday after the United States intensified its fight with the European Union over aircraft subsidies, proposing tariffs on $4 billion of additional EU goods.



Also, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that any trade deal with China would need to be somewhat tilted in favor of the United States, raising doubts over the U.S-China trade truce.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was marginally lower at 5,562 after gaining half a percent the previous day.



Planemaker Airbus shed nearly 1 percent amid the subsidy spat with rival Boeing.



L'Oréal gained 1 percent. The luxury goods and cosmetics company said it is in exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of Mugler and Azzaro from the Clarins Group.



