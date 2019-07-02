Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that offers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on the food and beverage industry. With the rapidly changing behaviors of consumers, massive innovations and stringent regulatory landscape, the food and beverage industry is poised to witness major roadblocks in 2020. This industry is majorly driven by consumers and with the major shift in their perspective and food habits, players in the food and beverage market need to bring about major changes in their manufacturing process and business operations.

"From increasing demands for clean label products to demands for more environmentally responsible packaging, food and beverage companies will need to pay close attention to what their customers want to stay ahead," says a food and beverage industry expert from Quantzig.

In the marketplace, rising consumer demand for products that are grown sustainably, minimally processed, ethically sourced and made with natural ingredients is creating instability within the global food and beverage market. To tackle this challenge food and beverage companies must create a new supply chain framework that allows them to serve the needs of consumers without sacrificing price, product availability, convenience and efficiency.

Challenges in Food and Beverage Industry

Enforcement of the plastic ban

Today companies in the food and beverage industry are striving towards making the food manufacturing process highly sustainable by adopting numerous recycling practices. So, for businesses in the food and beverage industry, the need for deploying green business practices right from the production to the packaging and supply chain management will become very important in 2020.

Stringency in the regulatory landscape

Food and beverage manufacturers are facing major hurdles due to consistent changes in surplus production, waste disposal, quality of food, raw material, and documentation. To tackle such challenges, food and beverage companies need to improve their business operations right from the manufacturing to the distribution processes.

