3D Printing and Lightweighting to Create a Dynamic Year for the Global Chemicals and Materials in Infrastructure and Mobility Application Sector

Small value deals and M&A activities will boost growth prospects, finds Frost & Sullivan

LONDON, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Key trends such as 3D printing, digital transformation, circular economy, lightweighting, and C0 2 as feedstock are poised to create a dynamic year for the global chemicals and materials in infrastructure and mobility applications sector. Frost & Sullivan expects market growth to be propelled by rapid economic and infrastructure development in Asia-Pacific as well as further market consolidation through small-value deals and merger and acquisition activities.

"Growth opportunities can be found in plastics and composites, along with the coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers (CASE) sectors, as these segments drive innovation, product introduction, and technology sophistication," said Soundarya Gowrishankar, Team Leader, Chemicals & Materials in Infrastructure & Mobility. "Furthermore, the water and wastewater treatment chemicals sector growth is likely to be steered by digitization trends in the industry."

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/3kd

"In 2019, chemical industry trends will largely be influenced by the slowing Chinese economy, US-China trade tensions, Brexit implications, along with the emerging investment outlook in India, Brazil, and rest of Asian countries," noted Christeena Thomas, Senior Research Analyst, Chemicals & Materials in Infrastructure & Mobility. "Trade wars and higher raw material prices are likely to encourage smaller-value deals that are targeted at focused product/market or regional diversification, with investment and cross-border deals kept at bay."

Market participants can make the most of growth opportunities in the market by:

Targeting the promotion of more environmentally sustainable products that are compliant with the regulations mandated by each sector.

Improving their portfolio with products that can be customized based on end-user specifications, such as improved adhesion, durability, and ease of operation.

Implementing marketing programs that improve awareness among end-user customers about the utility of advanced products.

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Outlook of Global Chemicals and Materials (C&M) in Infrastructure and Mobility Applications, 2019, presents top trends for 2019, key predictions, and global C&M market revenues across developed and emerging markets. The analysis focuses on key sectors such as CASE, fuels and lubricants, plastics and composites, construction chemicals, oilfield chemicals, and water and wastewater treatment chemicals with regional highlights and a benchmark of selected companies.

Outlook of Global Chemicals and Materials (C&M) in Infrastructure and Mobility Applications, 2019 is part of Frost & Sullivan's Chemicals & Materials in Infrastructure and Mobility research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Outlook of Global Chemicals and Materials (C&M) in Infrastructure and Mobility Applications, 2019

MEC0-39

Contact:

Jacqui Holmes

E: jacqui.holmes@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com