Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 02-Jul-2019 / 10:45 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Travis Perkins PLC (the 'Company') Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') Travis Perkins plc ("the Company") has been notified that the PDMRs listed below acquired ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Shares') in the Company on 1 July 2019 at a share price of GBP13.032 in accordance with the Company's non-executive director fee structure. PDMR Number of Total Holding of Shares shares following acquired acquisition Ruth Anderson 71 4,951 Stuart Chambers 269 5,712 Coline McConville 68 2,986 Peter Redfern 62 9,874 Christopher Rogers 66 8,097 John Rogers 44 2,410 The Notification of Dealing Forms for these transactions can be found below. For further information please contact: Helen O'Keefe Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0)1604 685910 Notification of Dealing Form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name 1) Ruth Anderson 2) Stuart Chambers 3) Coline McConville 4) Peter Redfern 5) Christopher Rogers 6) John Rogers 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Non-Executive Director b) Initial Initial Notification in each case notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB0007739609 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares under the Company's non-executive director fee structure, by which the non-executive director agrees to purchase shares in the capital of the Company on a monthly basis using part of their net monthly fee c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP 13.032467 1) 71 2) 269 3) 68 4) 62 5) 66 6) 44 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total GBP13.032467 1) 71 1) GBP925.31 2) 269 2) 3) 68 GBP3,505. 73 4) 62 3) 5) 66 GBP886.21 6) 44 4) GBP808.01 5) GBP860.14 6) GBP573.43 e) Date of the transaction 2 July 2019 f) Place of the transaction XLON ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 12082 EQS News ID: 834725 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2019 05:45 ET (09:45 GMT)