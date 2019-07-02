sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
02.07.2019 | 12:19
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, July 1

 NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC
54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust
PLC at close of business on 1 July 2019 were:

83.29p  Capital only
83.48p  Including current year income XD

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the Buyback of 75,000 ordinary shares on 24th June 2019, the
Company now has 114,941,515 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 4,024,485
Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

5.        On 13 May 2019 the Company changed its name to Blackrock Energy and
Resources Income Trust plc and with effect from 8.00am on 14 May 2019, the
Company's ticker changed to BERI(previously BRCI). The Company's ISIN and Sedol
will remain unchanged.

© 2019 PR Newswire

FN Beta