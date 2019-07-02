Natura Energy subsidiary, TeraSun Energy, has announced a N$900 million (US$63.2 million) investment in a 50MW solar plant in Arandis, western Namibia.From Green Building Africa TeraSun Energy has already begun development works on the 50 MW solar PV project, and construction will commence in Q1 2020. During the construction phase, 60 jobs will be created, and five more during the operation phase. The company will sign PPA's with private off takers for terms ranging from five to 15 years, depending on the individual needs of customers. When complete, the generated energy will be sold directly ...

