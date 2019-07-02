Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 01-July-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 355.07p INCLUDING current year revenue 360.39p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 349.74p INCLUDING current year revenue 355.06p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---