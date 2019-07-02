

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - DISH Network Corp. (DISH) announced Tuesday that it has promoted Paul Orban to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Orban had served as the company's Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, Principal Financial Officer and Controller. He will continue reporting to DISH President and CEO Erik Carlson.



Orban, who joined DISH in 1996 as a financial reporting team member, had held various leadership positions since then. He also served as Senior Vice President and Corporate Controller at EchoStar Corp. from 2008 to 2012.



Carlson said, 'Paul has been with us virtually every step of the way, having joined DISH weeks before we signed our first customer. His encyclopedic knowledge of every aspect of our business, its finances and its strategic vision has made him an indispensable counselor to me and an outstanding leader to our business.'



