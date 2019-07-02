

WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Nike has pulled Betsy Ross Flag sneakers launched for the Fourth of July celebration from stores following a complaint by former NFL star and activist Colin Kaepernick, the Wall Street Journal reported.



Nike's sneaker Air Max 1 USA was created in celebration of the July Fourth holiday. The new product was slated to go on sale this week.



The shoe's heel featured an old U.S. flag with 13 white stars in a circle. The flag's design was created during the American Revolution, and is generally called the Betsy Ross Flag. It was in use in the country during 1777 to 1795.



Citing people familiar with the matter, the WSJ reported that Kaepernick, who endorses Nike products, told the company shouldn't use a shoe with a symbol that he and others consider offensive as it's connected to an era of slavery. According to him, it is a symbol of racism.



Kaepernick, who is famous for kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to protest racial inequality, last year was selected as the face of Nike's 'Just Do It' ad campaign.



Last week, Nike had withdrawn a line of limited edition shoes from China after its Japanese designer posted in support of the ongoing protests in Hong Kong against a proposed extradition bill.



