Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 24 June to 28 June 2019
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|Financial instrument identifier code
|Total daily volume (number of shares)
|Weighted average price of daily acquisition
|Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|24/06/2019
|FR0010313833
3000
80.5215
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|25/06/2019
|FR0010313833
2000
80.0802
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|26/06/2019
|FR0010313833
0
0
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|27/06/2019
|FR0010313833
0
0
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|28/06/2019
|FR0010313833
0
0
|XPAR
|TOTAL
5,000
80.3450
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190702005298/en/
Contacts:
Arkema