In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 24 June to 28 June 2019

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 24/06/2019 FR0010313833 3000 80.5215 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 25/06/2019 FR0010313833 2000 80.0802 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 26/06/2019 FR0010313833 0 0 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 27/06/2019 FR0010313833 0 0 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 28/06/2019 FR0010313833 0 0 XPAR TOTAL 5,000 80.3450

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/

