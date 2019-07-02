

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's unemployment rate remained stable in June, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate came in at seasonally adjusted 4.5 percent in June, the same rate as seen in May.



In the corresponding month of the previous year, the unemployment rate was 5.9 percent.



The number of unemployed people rose to 109,700 in June from 109,400 in the preceding month.



The unemployed rate among the youth aged between 15 and 24 rose marginally to 10.1 percent in June from 10.0 percent in the prior month.



