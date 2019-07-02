Acute Lymphocytic/Lymphoblastic Leukemia Therapeutics Market to Reach $3.52 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 5.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Acute Lymphocytic/Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) Therapeutics Market by Drug (Hyper-CVAD Regimen, Linker Regimen, Nucleoside Metabolic Inhibitors, Targeted Drugs & Immunotherapy, CALGB 8811 Regimen, and Oncaspar), and Type (Pediatric and Adult): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, wavering market trends, competitive market scenario, and market size & estimates. According to the report, the global acute lymphocytic/lymphoblastic leukemia therapeutics market was estimated at $2.33 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit$3.52 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the estimated period.

Rise in the incidences of acute lymphoblastic leukemia and increase in number of new product approvals drive the growth of the global acute lymphocytic/lymphoblastic leukemia therapeutics market. On the other hand, patent expiry of blockbuster drugs and several side effects of the treatment restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, growing number of clinical trials is expected to create multiple opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Pediatrics segment to lead the trail till 2026-

Based on type, the pediatrics segment contributed to more than half of the total market share in 2018 and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. Increased prevalence of the disease and higher treatment success rate in pediatric population propel the growth of the segment. This same segment is also projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Hyper-CVAD regimen segment to dominate during the estimated period-

Based on drug, the hyper-CVAD regimen segment contributed to nearly one-third of the total market revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its top status through 2019-2026. As one of the most widely used chemotherapy regimens for acute lymphocytic leukemia, the segment has come up as the largest revenue generator in terms of drug type. Simultaneously, the targeted drugs & immunotherapy segment is predicted to showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.5% through 2026.

North America to maintain its top status during the study period-

Based on geography, the market across the North America region generated the highest share in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the total market. Ease of access for the ALL treatment and high pricing of ALL therapeutics in other regions spur the growth. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region is assumed to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Leading players in the market-

The key market players analyzed in the report include Amgen, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Rare Disease Therapeutics, Inc., Erytech Pharma, Leadiant Biosciences, Inc. (Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals Inc.), Novartis AG, Sanofi, Pfizer, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Adopting several high-end strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and others, these market players have become able to heighten their stand in the industry.

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

