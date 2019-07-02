Previously, a mere €240 million was set to flow into the giga-factory. The corporation's management reasoned new demand for its battery cells made more investment necessary.From pv magazine Germany. Instead of a planned €240 million, Chinese battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL) will invest up to €1.8 billion in its German battery factory over the next five years. The new capital injection was announced in a stock exchange update by the Chinese company which said the move was agreed at the end of last month due to rising demand. CATL aims to improve production and research ...

