

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment declined notably in June, data from the labor ministry showed Tuesday.



Unemployment decreased by 63,805 or 2.07 percent in June from the previous month. The number of unemployed people totaled 3.02 million, which was the lowest since November 2008.



On a monthly basis, unemployment increased by seasonally adjusted 8,986 in May.



The number of people out of work declined the most in services, by 51,752, followed by industry with a decrease of 5,808. The decrease in construction came in at 4,066.



Data showed that unemployment among youth aged below 25 decreased by 15,970 from the previous month.



