SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Health Insurance Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Regulatory authorities across the globe have imposed mandates on employers to provide health insurance to their employees who are highly vulnerable to fatal accidents and injuries at the workplace. At sectors such as the manufacturing industry, with a huge workforce at work, it becomes a cumbersome task for employers to ascertain the safety of every employee. This is making it imperative for buyers from this sector to offer health insurance coverage to their employees. Instances of failures to provide the same are inviting hefty fines and penalties for the employers. This will serve as one of the primary factors that will continue driving the spend momentum of the health insurance market during the forecast market. Request your free sample copy of this health insurance market procurement intelligence report here!

Increasing healthcare costs are creating a pressing requirement for employees to seek compensation plans along with other healthcare benefits from their employers. This will drive the spend growth of the health insurance market in the US. Key service providers in Europe are acquiring regional service providers to expand their offerings and to increase their market penetration. This is one of the crucial drivers that is fueling the spend growth of the health insurance market in Europe.

This procurement intelligence report offers a scrupulous analysis of the health insurance pricing model, supply market forecasts, sustainability and negotiation strategies of top suppliers and buyers. In addition, it also provides information on the total cost of ownership outlook and strategies to cut down on costs.

"Buyers are advised to determine the amount of coverage for employees based on the level of risks that they are potentially exposed to," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora. "Such categorizations decrease the total premium paid by employees," added Tridib.

This health insurance market procurement intelligence report has identified the following factors to influence the category growth:

Supportive regulatory framework globally will accelerate market growth

Currency rate fluctuations pose a challenge to service providers

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the financial servicescategory offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The report offers information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

