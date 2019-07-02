

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK) said that it has successfully issued its inaugural additional tier 1 bond, which has a volume of $1 billion and a fixed coupon of 7.0% per annum. The bond will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.



The subordinated bond meets the criteria set out in the Capital Requirements Regulation for additional tier 1 capital.



The instrument has a perpetual maturity and a first call date in April 2025. The bond terms allow for a temporary write-down in the event that the core equity tier 1 ratio (CET1 ratio) of the Bank drops below 5.125 per cent.



