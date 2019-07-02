Inspirata, Inc.: Inspirata Announces First Annual Executive Exchange Conference

Inspirata assembles lineup of top industry thought leaders including digital & molecular pathology, oncology, research, surveillance and health system executives, to discuss how to propel practical advances in cancer care and research.

Tampa, Florida, July 02, 2019 — Inspirata, Inc. helps patients fighting cancer-and the clinicians they trust-to make every moment matter. Our comprehensive cancer informatics solutions bring disparate data together throughout the entire cancer care journey to drive informed decisions that improve survivorship. Inspirata has assembled the most advanced and proven technologies to address the complex challenges of delivering cancer care and conducting ground-breaking research. We combine leading digital pathology solutions with automated cancer registry solutions, comprehensive cancer informatics and advanced patient engagement tools to bring users the broadest oncology informatics platform available globally.

