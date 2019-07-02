

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday is lean with subdued trading activity and economic announcements. Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.



Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading mixed.



Investors are closely monitoring the oil price change and the move by the OPEC to uphold production to upkeep the price for the next few more months.



The U.S proposal of $4 billion tariff on 89 European goods might have an impact on trade in future.



In the corporate sector, Anheuse- Busch inBev is reportedly planning to raise $8.3 billion to $9.8 billion from a Hong Kong listing and that could be the biggest IPO.



As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were down 30.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 3.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were losing 14.50 points.



U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday. The S&P 500 finished the session at a new record closing high. The tech-heavy Nasdaq outperformed its counterparts. The Nasdaq surged 84.92 points or 1.1 percent to 8,091.16, the Dow rose 117.47 points or 0.4 percent to 26,717.43 and the S&P 500 climbed 22.57 points or 0.8 percent to 2,964.33. On the economic front, Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be published at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the store sales were up 5.0 percent.



Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester to deliver a speech on economic outlook at the European Economics and Financial Centre in London, England, followed by audience Q&A at 11.00 am ET.



8-week Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.



Asian stocks ended broadly higger on Tuesday. Chinese shares ended little changed with a negative bias. Hong Kong shares rose sharply after the holiday on Monday. The Hang Seng index rallied 332.94 points or 1.17 percent to 28,875.56. Australian markets ended on a flat note. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index inched up 5.10 points to 6,653.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 9.70 points at 6,741.10. Japanese shares finished marginally higher. The Nikkei average inched up 0.11 percent to 21,754.27 after rallying more than two percent the previous day. The broader Topix index closed 0.31 percent higher at 1,589.84.



European shares are trading mixed. France's CAC 40 is declining 0.99 points or 0.02 percent. Germany's DAX is down 11.92 points or 0.10 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is advancing 39.99 points or 0.52 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 47.92 points or 0.48 percent.



Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index, Euro Stoxx 50, is progressing 0.35 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX