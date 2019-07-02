ITFAS Finds Great Value in Centric PLM

French fashion brand chooses Centric PLM to enhance transparency and drive best practices

CAMPBELL, California, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ITFAS, the buying company of the Kiabi Group, the affordable, French fashion brand, has selected Centric Software's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to fashion, retail, footwear, outdoor, luxury and consumer goods companies to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Founded in France in 1978, Kiabi revolutionized ready-to-wear clothing with the concept of affordable fashion for the whole family. Now an international group with 500 stores in 17 countries, Kiabi generates nearly two billion euros in turnover. Kiabi's ambitious development strategy is based on a cutting-edge, cross-channel model.

To handle growth, Kiabi needed more visibility and transparency, a single version of the truth and business best practices to harmonize information systems.

"We have been expanding our procurement operations in Asia, " explains François Perche, Information System Manager at Kiabi, "We are now closer to our supply chain partners and we are willing to integrate more functions into this structure. As we continue to grow and hire people, we need adequate tools to collaborate efficiently and support them."

Kiabi assessed several software options before selecting Centric PLM.

As Perche says, "Centric has great fashion and retail references, such as Auchan, Kering Group, Li & Fung, Loblaws, LVMH, Mango, PVH and Under Armour. They are known to bring a lot of experience, best practices and powerful out-of-the-box features. During the RFP process, we were impressed by the potential configurability and flexibility of Centric PLM."

"With Centric PLM in place, we hope to streamline our fragmented application landscape, update outdated systems to a more sustainable technology stack and realign our business processes with industry best practices."

"Centric offers a lot of modules to fit our future needs, so we expect this partnership to be long term," concludes Perche.

"We would like to welcome ITFAS and the Group Kiabi on-board," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "Kiabi is an innovative company who will use Centric for complex collaboration across many internal and external users, departments and locations. We're delighted to partner with Kiabi for their digital transformation."

