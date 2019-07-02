

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With trade worries resurfacing, stocks may move back to the downside in early trading on Tuesday after ending the previous session notably higher. The major index futures are currently pointing to a modestly lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 26 points.



Traders may cash in on yesterday's gains after the U.S. proposed new tariffs on more European goods as part of an ongoing dispute over aircraft subsidies.



The U.S. Trade Representative issued a supplemental list of approximately $4 billion worth of products that could potentially be subject to additional duties.



In response to public comments and additional analysis, the USTR is adding the supplemental list to an initial list of $21 billion worth of products published on April 12.



The threat of additional tariffs comes as the U.S. and the European Union have been engaged in a long-running World Trade Organization dispute regarding EU aircraft subsidies.



While the U.S. and China have agreed to restart stalled trade talks, the news is a reminder that President Donald Trump is fighting a trade war on multiple fronts.



Overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as a lack of major U.S. economic data may keep some traders on the sidelines.



A slew of data is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, although traders may remain away from their desks ahead of the July 4th holiday on Thursday.



Looking a little further ahead, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its closely watched monthly employment report for June on Friday.



Economists expect to report to show employment climbed by 158,000 jobs in June after edging up by 75,000 jobs in May. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.6 percent.



After moving sharply higher at the start of trading on Monday, stocks gave back some ground over the course of the session but managed to end the day firmly in positive territory. With the upward move on the day, the S&P 500 finished the session at a new record closing high.



The major averages all ended the day higher, although the tech-heavy Nasdaq outperformed its counterparts. While the Nasdaq surged up 84.92 points or 1.1 percent to 8,091.16, the Dow rose 117.47 points or 0.4 percent to 26,717.43 and the S&P 500 climbed 22.57 points or 0.8 percent to 2,964.33.



In overseas trading, most stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a lackluster performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index closed just below the unchanged line.



European stocks are also experiencing choppy trading on the day. While the German DAX Index is just below the unchanged line, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.5 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are slipping $0.17 to $58.92 barrel after climbing $0.62 to $59.09 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after plunging $24.40 to $1,389.30 ounce in the previous session, gold futures are rising $4.60 to $1,393.90 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 108.24 yen compared to the 108.45 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1293 compared to yesterday's $1.1286.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX