BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE: BSIG) will announce its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, on Thursday, August 1, 2019. The Company will announce its results through a press release and related slide presentation at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To listen to the call or view the webcast, participants should:

Dial-in Toll Free Dial-in Number: (844) 445-4807 International Dial-in Number: (647) 253-8636 Conference ID: 2068035

Visit ir.bsig.com for the webcast link(register ahead of time or join immediately prior to the call).

A replay of the call will be available beginning approximately one hour after its conclusion either on BrightSphere's website, at https://ir.bsig.com or by:

Dial-in Replay Toll Free Dial-in Number: (800) 585-8367 International Dial-in Number: (416) 621-4642 Conference ID: 2068035

About BrightSphere

BrightSphere is a global, multi-Affiliate asset management company with approximately $222 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2019. Its diverse Affiliates offer leading, alpha generating investment strategies to investors around the world. BrightSphere's partnership approach, which includes equity ownership at the Affiliate level and a profit sharing relationship between BrightSphere and its Affiliates, aligns the interests of the Company and its Affiliates to work collaboratively in accelerating their growth. BrightSphere's business model combines the investment talent, entrepreneurialism, focus and creativity of leading asset management firms with the resources and capabilities of a larger company. For more information, please visit the BrightSphere's website at www.bsig.com.

BSIG-201937

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190702005092/en/

Contacts:

Brett Perryman

ir@bsig.com

(617) 369-7300